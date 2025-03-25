GNU to set up int’l varsity in AP

Vijayawada: The State government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Georgian National University (GNU), marking a significant step towards enhancing the quality and accessibility of higher education in the State. The signing ceremony took place at CM’s residence in Un-davalli, Amaravati.

Under the terms of the MoU, GNU will invest approximate-ly Rs 1,300 crore to establish an International University in Andhra Pradesh. This initiative is expected to generate employment for 500 people, in addition to creating oppor-tunities for further ecosystem development.

The collaboration aims to leverage GNU’s strengths in in-vestment, technology, planning, design and equipment to support the establishment of the International University.

The State government will facilitate the setup, including necessary permissions, land acquisition and infrastructure support, in accordance with existing rules and regulations.

“This partnership with Georgian National University is a testament to our government’s commitment to providing world-class education and fostering global engagement in our education sector,” said HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. “The establishment of this International University will not only enhance the academic standards in Andhra Pradesh but also equip our students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the global job market,” he said.

The delegation of Georgian University including Dr Gia Ka-vtelishvili (Founder and Rector), Prof George Gavtadze (Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs), Goderdzi Buchashvili (Vice - Rector of administrative affairs), Levan Kalandar-ishvili (Vice-Rector of Finance and Resources), Vivekanan-da Murty Jonnalagadda (Director - India Operations and Admissions) , Hasmukh Vaghela (Founder and Chairman of Atmia International and Atmia Education) and Chirag Hasmukh Vaghela (CEO of Atmia International and Atmia Education) were present.