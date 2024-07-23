Live
Godavari flood flows beyond the second warning level at Dowleswaram
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Godavari flood furiously flows beyond the second warning level at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram. River Conservator, Head Works Division EE R. Kasi Visweswara Rao issued the second warning as the flood reached 13.75 feet at SACB at 2 am on Tuesday. Flood duty officers have undertaken special duties as per the second warning protocol.
At 10 am on Tuesday, the flood rose to 14.30 feet. 2700 cusecs water is being released to irrigation canals. 13,49,287 Cusecs of Surplus Water are being discharged. Water resources department officials predict that the flood is likely to increase further.
Godavari flood which was 51.30 feet at 5 am in Bhadrachalam rose slightly to 51.60 feet by 10 am. Officials said that it was a good sign the flood flow of Godavari at Bhadrachalam has been steady for the last four to five hours.