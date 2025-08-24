Gora Tech Hub celebrates National Space Day

Vijayawada: Gora Tech Hub at the Atheist Centre here celebrated the National Space Day with a special presentation for students. The event’s main guest was G Rashmi, the former chairman of Innerwheel District. Speaking on the occasion, Rashmi praised the achievements of India’s space scientists. “The victories of missions like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan are a testament to the brilliance of Indian scientists,” she said, adding that these accomplishments are a source of pride for every Indian citizen.

She also said that space missions are not just for scientists but for everyone. Rashmi highlighted that such accomplishments inspire a spirit of innovation and research in the youth, paving the way for more achievements in the future. As part of the celebration, the Gora Tech Hub unveiled three posters for students. These posters showcased various space-related models, including different space artifacts and technical information.

Students were particularly captivated by a video of a futuristic space mission, which sparked immense curiosity about science and technology. The teachers who visited the Gora Tech Hub said that the Hub will ignite a passion for space science among the youth. They said that they believed thatevents like this not only increase interest in the subject but also provide a clear path for India’s future in the fieldof space exploration.