Govt bats for Mango Board in Chittoor

CHITTOOR: With mango farmers reeling under falling prices as well as truncated purchases by processing units, State Principal Secretary for Food Processing Chiranjeevi Chaudhary has urged mango processing units to procure mangoes from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to safeguard the interests of cultivators. He was addressing a review with representatives of mango pulp industries in the erstwhile Chittoor district on Friday.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary said that both the Central and State governments were taking special measures to support mango growers. He highlighted that the state government had submitted proposals to the Centre to establish a Mango Board in Chittoor and make a provision for it in the upcoming budget.

Chiranjeevi said that the government was considering release of Rs.8 crore in dues related to pulp processing units. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had already written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting the removal of GST on processed mango products -- a move that is expected to benefit both farmers and processing units.

Underlining the importance of collaborative efforts, the Principal Secretary called on mango processing units to actively participate in resolving the agrarian crisis and expand their marketing strategies. He encouraged them to promote mango-based products at major public functions and events to boost consumption.

District Collector Sumit Kumar, who also attended the meeting, said that 1.15 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes has been procured till date this season, with an estimated 1.70 lakh metric tonnes yet to arrive. Any new proposals, including supplying mango juice in the midday meal scheme, would be carefully studied before implementation, he added.

Industry representatives urged the officials to help reduce GST on mango pulp from the current 12 per cent to 5 per cent and to explore the inclusion of mango juice in schemes such as the midday meal program and offerings at temples.

Joint Collector G Vidyadhari, AP Food Processing Society MD Sekhar Babu, DD Horticulture Madhusudhan Reddy, and representatives from prominent mango pulp companies were among those present at the meeting.