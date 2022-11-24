Govt bent on demolition rather than construction: CPM

Guntur: CPM leaders flayed the government for demolishing houses at Chandrayya Nagar here on Wednesday in the name of encroachments. Party State executive member Ch Babu Rao visited Chandrayya Nagar on Thursday and consoled the house owners, who lost their houses during demolition drive by the government.

Babu Rao criticised that the State government, which announced construction of 30 lakh houses, has not completed even 50,000 houses and the TIDCO houses constructed five years ago were not handed over to the beneficiaries till date. But it is more interested in demolishing the houses on the pretext of encroachment, he added.

It may be recalled that the municipal officials bulldozed the houses in Chandrayya Nagar on Wednesday, allegedly without issuing notices to the owners.

Babu Rao wondered what kind of welfare State is this, where houses are demolished without giving notice or without paying compensation.

He said that it is not proper on the part of the government to demolish the houses. There would not be any objection if the roads are widened but there should be a process to execute it, he noted.

Babu Rao demanded house sites to the people, who lost their houses in road widening and they should also be paid compensation.