Govt committed to resolving public issues: Minister Swamy

Kondapi: Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that the coalition government is working with the goal of resolving public grievances. He participated in a special grievance redressal program and received over 250 petitions from the public at the Marripudi Tahsildar office on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Swamy emphasised that addressing public concerns is the primary objective of the coalition government. He said that they will examine every complaint received from the public and resolve their issues. He said that they received over 250 petitions, of which more than 100 were related to revenue matters. He assured a resolution to the issues after discussing them with the Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna. He announced that 25 revenue-related grievances were resolved immediately during the programme, while officials have committed to resolving another 70 petitions within 15 days. He also promised to address rural water supply and electricity issues soon.

Regarding land encroachment complaints, the Minister assured that investigations would be conducted, and strict action would be taken against those responsible if allegations prove true. He announced that another special grievance programme focused on revenue issues would be held in Ponnaluru on Monday. He highlighted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is also reviewing public issues and collecting feedback from citizens through the IVRS system. Providing good governance to the people is the goal of the coalition government, he stated.