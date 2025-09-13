Govt releases Rs 29 cr to compensate farmers for land acquisition

Nellore: Aspart of ongoing land acquisition in Karedu village of Kandukur mandal government has released Rs 29.57 crores in the third phase to 38 farmers related to land acquisition of 136.62 acres on Friday. Till date the government has paid total Rs 62.38 crores compensation to 139 farmers in 3 phases.

Procedures are under progress for completion of compensation remaining lands acquired from 635 farmers in the village. It may be recalled that following directions of the government the administration has proposed to acquire total 1,265 acres of land from 635 farmers for establishment of Solar Module Manufacturing Plant (SMMP) by Indosol Solar Private Limited in Ulavapadu mandal.

Despite severe resistance faced from the local farmers and opposition parties, government went ahead for acquiring lands from the farmers by convincing them for paying Rs 20 lakhs to each acre of land and offered job for one member from each displaced family in the village. District Collector O Anand has played crucial role in convincing the farmers by representing the government.

According to the sources, the administration is willing to set up a special office in Karedu village related land acquisition for the purpose very soon.