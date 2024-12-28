Greenery Promotion: Drones spray nutrients on trees in Amaravati

Guntur: Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Ltd sprayed nutrients with the help of drones for the development of greenery for the first time.

ADC Ltd chairman and managing director D Lakshmi Parthasarathy and horticulture department head Dharmaja supervised the spraying of nutrients with the drone in one kilometre radius at Seed Access Road on a pilot basis.

The Horticulture department of ADC decided to develop greenery and sprayed nutrients on the flowering trees. ADC will protect the trees within a 10-km radius at Seed Access Road. A drone can spray the nutrients on the top of the trees within twenty minutes and can fly 36 km within an hour. Drones will save water also. ADC is trying to develop greenery with the help of drones in the state capital Amaravati.