GST reforms help NTR dist save Rs 300 cr

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that with the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 reforms, people in the NTR district would collectively save between Rs 250 crore and Rs 300 crore annually. He stated that each family in the district would benefit by saving at least Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 through the revised tax rates. Both traders and consumers are witnessing significant advantages from the new GST regime, he said.

To spread awareness on the benefits of GST 2.0, the district administration is organising the Great Amaravati Shopping Festival for a week starting October 13 at the Punnami Ghat on the Berm Park premises in Bhavanipuram here. The event is being held in collaboration with the Commercial Taxes Department and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate on Sunday, Dr Lakshmisha, along with Joint Collector S Ilakkiya and Commercial Taxes officials, said the festival would feature around 100 stalls set up by traders, industrialists, entrepreneurs, and artisans to showcase their products and promote their brands. He said the event aims to provide a platform that blends business, entertainment, and public awareness.

During the festival, business organisations would extend special offers and discounts to consumers in line with the GST 2.0 benefits, coinciding with the Diwali season. Awards would be given to the best stalls, and a mega lucky draw would be conducted for both stall owners and consumers.

Explaining the benefits, the collector said that the GST on electronics and household appliances has been reduced from 28% to 18%. At the same time, solar water heaters, walkie-talkies, and sewing machines now attract only 5% GST, down from 12%. Essential commodities such as soaps, detergents, cooking oils, toothpaste, textiles, and household items also fall under the 5% slab.

He appealed to the public to report against any traders still collecting the old GST rates through the control room number 9154970454. People can also obtain full details about the Super GST - Super Savings at this number, he added.

Commercial Taxes Deputy Commissioner Zaheer, Assistant Commissioner Pragna Radhika, District Industrial Officer P Madhu, and others were present.