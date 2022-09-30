Gudivada Amarnath refutes Harish Rao'a comments, says nothing to learn from KCR

Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath refuted the comments made by Telangana Minister Harish Rao. He said that they have nothing to learn from Telangana. If Harish Rao is angry with KCR, he might criticize him, minister said. He clarified that YSRCP is not in a position to learn from TRS, KCR and Harish Rao and recalled the incident of Harish Rao kicking an official in AP Bhavan he questioned whether Harish Rao is TRS man or Ramoji Rao's.

Minister Amarnath expressed his anger that if KCR and Harish Rao have quarrels, they should take care of it.

The plant planted by YSR as a great tree.

Minister Amarnath said that Infosys services will start in Visakhapatnam from tomorrow. He said that the complete services of Infosys will be implemented from January and asserted that through this, 1000 people will get employment opportunities in the first phase.

The minister said that the government has taken steps for the development of IT in Visakhapatnam with the slogan Beach IT and opined that it is YS Rajasekhar Reddy's initiative to bring IT industry to Visakhapatnam. He clarified that the government will soon take a decision on Dalapalla lands.