Guntur city devpt top priority: Pemmasani

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said, “Development of Guntur city is not just a goal, it’s my personal responsibility. For every 3–4 weeks, we are reviewing all developmental works within the Parliament constituency, along with the mayor, the GMC Commissioner, MLAs, corporators, and other officials.”

Dr Pemmasani conducted a review meeting on urban development activities at the GMC office on Friday. MLAs Mohammad Naseer Ahmad, B Ramajaneyulu and Galla Madhavi were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Pemmasani said Sankar Vilas flyover work is progressing rapidly. Two pillars are under construction. Demolition of the existing bridge will begin after August 9 to facilitate further work. He further said that 134 structures were affected and 74 have given consent. Legal proceedings are underway for the rest. Referring to Nandivelugu ROB, he said materials have arrived and work has begun. The contractor is committed to complete the work within eight months. He further said that Inner Ring Road Phase–3 tender process will be finalised by August 7. As many as 41 structures will be removed. Work is expected to start by September. He said multiple road projects in Brodipet, Sharada Colony, Nehru Nagar are underway. An alternate road between Agathavarappadu and Auto Nagar will be launched soon. He said NTR Manasa Sarovara Park is aimed at sustainable development under the PPP mode. He said for the first time corporators themselves have acknowledged the significant improvement in sanitation across Guntur. District Collector S Nagalakshmi, mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra Babu, deputy mayor Sk Sajeela were present.