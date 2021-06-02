Guntur Urban SP Ammi Reddy transferred amid controversy over Raghurama Krishnam Raju case

Guntur Urban SP Ammi Reddy has been transferred and has not been given a posting anywhere yet. At present, he is advised to report to the Mangalagiri Police Headquarters. Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Adityanath Das issued orders to this effect on Tuesday. He was replaced by Arif Hafeez as Guntur Urban SP. Arif Hafeez is currently working as Additional SP in Guntur District Rural SEB.

Ammireddy will be sent as SP to a key district in the forthcoming IPS transfers. It is learned that MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju had recently lodged a complaint with Union Minister Rajnath Singh against SP Ammi Reddy. Raghurama alleged that SP Ammi Reddy, Secunderabad Military Hospital Registrar KP Reddy and TTD JEO Dharma Reddy had had conspiree against him. It is learned that he has also submitted the relevant evidence to Rajnath.

The sudden transfer of Ammi Reddy within two days of the incident has been the talk of the town. There is talk that action might have been taken against him on the orders of the central government.