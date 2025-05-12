HCC hosts crop diversification training programme

Live
Lambasingi: A training programme on crop diversification was conducted at the Horticulture Collection Centre (HCC), Lambasingi, for farmers and officers of Alluri Sitharama Raju District. Organised under the mandatory capacity building initiative of the pilot project on Crop Diversification, funded by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare through AICRP on Integrated Farming System, the event aimed to promote sustainable agriculture.
Dr B Sahadeva Reddy, Principal Investigator explained the importance of shifting from monoculture to integrated farming systems for better resilience, soil health, and income. K Bala Karna, Horticulture Officer, Chinthapalli, emphasized cultivating alternative crops like floriculture, avocado, litchi, rambutan, medicinal plants, rajmash, and niger to curb Ganja cultivation. Dr. K Tejeswara Rao, Co-PI, spoke on value addition in farming. K Jahnavi, ADA, proposed the vote of thanks. Sixty-five Food Producer Organisation farmers attended. Farming expert, Mater trainer T Siva Kesava Rao discussed the role of medicinal plants in traditional healthcare.