Live
- Renukaswamy murder case: SC hearing on bail plea of Darshan adjourned to tomorrow
- HC issues notice to govt over Greater Bengaluru Authority Act
- Mass protest planned on Aug 1 over internal reservation delay
- State bans use of sirens during VIP movement: DGP issues strict order
- Mangaluru entrepreneur ends life
- 11th arrest made in Abdul Rehman murder case
- MUDA case: SC ruling shows justice still prevails, says HM
- Three dead, 3 critical after family consumes pesticide-contaminated vegetables
- Kalaburagi police crack Rs 2.1 cr jewellery heist, nab 3 inter-state robbers
- Innovations vital for zero-waste future
HDPP lines up a slew of religious programmes
TTD chairman releases the calendar of events, which include Sadgamaya, Sowbhagyam, Bhagavt Gita Anusthanam among others
Tirumala: TTD Trust Board chairman B R Naidu along with the EO J Syamala Rao released the calendar of events by Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) wing of TTD on Tuesday.
The release event to place at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala after the board meeting.
The chairman said so many dharmic activities which were shelved in the past have been revived with a range of innovative spiritual programmes.
The HDPP will be organising Sadgamaya aimed at inculcating ethical values among children which commences on July 28.
Other programmes include Sowbhagyam on August 8 on the auspicious occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam.
Sanmargam involving free distribution of devotional books among prison inmates will be conducted on August 15 while Harikatha Vaibhavam aimed at imparting training in Harikatha on August 31.
Mana Varasatvam and Akshara Govind will be observed on October 2, a one day spiritual programme that focuses on youth-the sacred Bhagavt Gita Anusthanam on December 1, traditional Bhajana training programme for Children, Bhaje Srinivasam during summer vacation next year.
The HDPP has also mulled a programme to protect the environment by name Vananidhi and Srinivasa Kalyanams in tribal areas under the name Giri Janardhanam.
TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and other board members were also present.