HDPP lines up a slew of religious programmes

Tirumala: TTD Trust Board chairman B R Naidu along with the EO J Syamala Rao released the calendar of events by Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) wing of TTD on Tuesday.

The release event to place at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala after the board meeting.

The chairman said so many dharmic activities which were shelved in the past have been revived with a range of innovative spiritual programmes.

The HDPP will be organising Sadgamaya aimed at inculcating ethical values among children which commences on July 28.

Other programmes include Sowbhagyam on August 8 on the auspicious occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam.

Sanmargam involving free distribution of devotional books among prison inmates will be conducted on August 15 while Harikatha Vaibhavam aimed at imparting training in Harikatha on August 31.

Mana Varasatvam and Akshara Govind will be observed on October 2, a one day spiritual programme that focuses on youth-the sacred Bhagavt Gita Anusthanam on December 1, traditional Bhajana training programme for Children, Bhaje Srinivasam during summer vacation next year.

The HDPP has also mulled a programme to protect the environment by name Vananidhi and Srinivasa Kalyanams in tribal areas under the name Giri Janardhanam.

TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and other board members were also present.