Heatwaves hit AP amid rising temperatures across the state
In an unprecedented turn of events, the state is experiencing unseasonably high temperatures this February, raising concerns among residents and meteorologists alike. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 2024 has already been marked as the hottest year on record, largely attributed to the ongoing effects of global warming.
Recently, maximum temperatures in areas such as Tuni, Narasapuram, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nandigama, Bapatla, Kavali, and Kurnool surged by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, prompting warnings about heatstroke and other heat-related health issues. As the second week of the month approaches, the IMD predicts that temperatures are likely to rise further, posing significant challenges for the populace.
The IMD further reports that the intensity of winter has notably decreased this year, with an unsettling forecast indicating that coastal districts may see temperature increases of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius within the next two days. Meanwhile, the Rayalaseema region is expected to experience a rise of 2 to 3 degrees.
Residents are urged to take precautions amidst this unusual weather pattern as the state grapples with the implications of climate change and rapidly rising temperatures.