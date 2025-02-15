Live
Just In
Heavy bandobast for CM programme
In the wake of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s one-day visit on February 15, police administration has made elaborate security arrangements with 1,060 cops in Kandukur town to avoid any untoward incidents.
After conducting trail run, SP G Krishnakanth has addressed the officials over security arrangements in Kandukuru on Friday. He directed the officials to attend the duty without fail and warned that those, who didn’t attend the duty, have face departmental action.
He said that officials should concentrate on VVIP convoy and other vehicles along with the CM. Police should be keen on vehicles’ movements following the CM’s convoy till the programme concludes.
The SP has ordered to conduct culvert checking, bomb and dog squad checking and to restrict vehicles going in opposite direction during the CM convey proceeding. He said the area where VVIPs stay should be 100 per cent sterilised.
Meanwhile, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy along with Kandukur MLA Inturi Nageswar Rao and district Collector O Anand inspected the arrangements and later conducted a review meeting with the officials at Sub-Collector office.