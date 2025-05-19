Heavy rainfall predicted; district on high alert

Kurnool: With the India Meteorological Department forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kurnool district over the next two days, District Collector P. Ranjith Basha has issued a strong advisory urging both officials and the public to stay alert and take necessary precautions. Emphasizing proactive planning, he directed all department heads to implement safety measures to prevent loss of life or property. Revenue officials were instructed to continuously monitor conditions and respond swiftly.

Control rooms have been set up at key administrative centres, including the District Collectorate, to operate round the clock and ensure coordinated emergency responses. Highlighting the risk of lightning, the Collector advised residents—especially farmers, herders, and outdoor workers—to avoid open areas and seek shelter during thunderstorms. The administration has begun identifying vulnerable areas prone to flooding and directed municipal bodies to clear drainage channels to prevent waterlogging. A dedicated control room at the Collectorate is now operational and reachable at 08518-277305 for assistance or to report emergencies.

The public is urged to use this facility responsibly and cooperate with authorities. Residents are also encouraged to follow official updates and avoid spreading unverified information. The district administration remains committed to public safety and continues to monitor weather developments, reaffirming the need for collective responsibility and preparedness during this period.