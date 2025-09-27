  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Heavy Rains Cause Widespread Disruption in Kurnool District

Hyderabad Heavy Rain Warning : Intense Downpour Expected 4‑5:30 PM Today
x

Hyderabad Heavy Rain Warning : Intense Downpour Expected 4‑5:30 PM Today

Highlights

Kurnool District is currently experiencing severe rainfall, leading to the overflowing of streams and canals in numerous mandals. Traffic has come to...

Kurnool District is currently experiencing severe rainfall, leading to the overflowing of streams and canals in numerous mandals. Traffic has come to a standstill on the Kurnool-Guntur route due to flooding at Siddhapuram Alu in the Atmakur mandal.

In a concerning turn of events, rainwater has breached the Gudur Tahsildar's office, causing disruption in local governance. Additionally, the low-lying area of Gandhinagar in Emmiganur town is now submerged, prompting concerns for residents in the region.

The Ramajala tank in Adoni town has overflowed, resulting in the inundation of nearby agricultural fields. Local farmers are anxious about the potential impact on their crops as a result of these unprecedented rainfall events.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick