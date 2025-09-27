Heavy Rains Cause Widespread Disruption in Kurnool District

Kurnool District is currently experiencing severe rainfall, leading to the overflowing of streams and canals in numerous mandals. Traffic has come to a standstill on the Kurnool-Guntur route due to flooding at Siddhapuram Alu in the Atmakur mandal.

In a concerning turn of events, rainwater has breached the Gudur Tahsildar's office, causing disruption in local governance. Additionally, the low-lying area of Gandhinagar in Emmiganur town is now submerged, prompting concerns for residents in the region.

The Ramajala tank in Adoni town has overflowed, resulting in the inundation of nearby agricultural fields. Local farmers are anxious about the potential impact on their crops as a result of these unprecedented rainfall events.