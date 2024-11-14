Heavy Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh For Next Three Days

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating that moderate to heavy rains are likely to impact several regions of Andhra Pradesh today, November 14. This weather pattern is associated with a low-pressure system that has weakened over the southwest region of the west-central Bay of Bengal.

In addition to the anticipated downpours on November 14, the department also reports the possibility of light to moderate rainfall in various areas over the following two days, November 15 and 16.

In light of these weather conditions, the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Agency has urged farmers to take appropriate precautions during harvesting and other agricultural activities. Farmers are advised to implement measures to effectively drain excess standing water from their crop fields, ensure that harvested grains are stored in safe locations, and provide adequate support to horticultural crops and trees to prevent damage from the rainfall.

Farmers are encouraged to stay informed about the weather updates and to take necessary steps to protect their livelihoods in the coming days.