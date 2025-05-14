Henceforth Annadam will be performed in 16 temples

Nellore: Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has disclosed that following directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, it was decided to introduce Annadanam in 16 temples henceforth across the state. Addressing media persons at his camp office in the city here on Tuesday, he said that there was already Annadanam is in existence in 7 temples entire the state, he added during recent review meeting of chiefminister it was decided to implement another 16 temples like Suryanarayana Swamy Devesthanam (Arasavilli Srikskulam District), Tirupatamma Devesthanam (Penuganchiprolu Krishna District), Kanakamahalakshmi Ammavari Devesthanam (Visakhapatnam District) Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devesthanam(Vadapalli Konaseema District), Malleswara Swamy Devesthanam(Pedakakani Guntur District), Malyadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devesthanam(Malakonda, Nellore District), Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devesthanam(Penchalakona, B Nellore District), Khadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devesthanam(Kadiri Ananthapur District), Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy Devesthanam(Kasapuram Ananthapur District), Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devesthanam popularly known as Vurukundha Eeranna(Vuravakonda Kurnool District), Mahanandeeswara Swamy Devesthanam(Mahanandi Nandyal District) Madhileti Narasimha Swamy Devesthanam(S.R. Rangapuram Nandyal District) Boyakonda Gangamma Devesthanam(Chittor District) and another two temples(names of two temples under discussion).

The minister has said that it was also decided to either construction of new temples or reconstructions of old once would be taken up purely with the advises of Agamasastra Pandits, there is no question of allow the government employees in to the matter. While saying that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is keen on developing Bramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devesthanam(Srisailam) in all fronts, said that as part of this initiative CM is will organize a special meeting with officials with revenue and forest department officials related to land disputes very soon. The minister said that following plea of public representatives of both two Telugu Speaking States it was decided to restore Break Darsan in TTD from 15th May.