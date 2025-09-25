Huge turnout of devotees on third day

Vijayawada: Thesacred hill of Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada witnessed a huge turnout of devotees on the third day of the ongoing Dasara Sharannavaratri festival as Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi appeared in the divine attire of Sri Annapurna Devi Avataram, the giver of food and nourishment. Devotees, chanting “Jai Durga Bhavani,” moved in disciplined queues to seek the blessings of the Goddess. As per tradition, the Goddess is adorned in different forms each day of Navratri. On the first day, she appeared as Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi, followed by Vedamata Sri Gayatri Devi on the second day. On Wednesday, she manifested as Sri Annapurna Devi, symbolising that food is the very form of Parabrahma and that satisfying hunger is the noblest act. Legend holds that Annapurna Devi, with a golden vessel in her left hand and a diamond-studded ladle, offered alms even to Lord Shiva, thus ensuring no devotee would ever go hungry. Worshipping this form of Shakti is believed to bring prosperity, punctuality, and intellectual growth.

On the occasion, devotees haveoffered sandalwood or yellow-coloured clothes, symbolic of charity, along with sarees, milk, daddojanam (curd rice), and flowers.

Reciting the Annapurna Stotram and Soundarya Lahari of Adi Shankaracharya is believed to yield auspicious results. Priests explained that the meaning behind this Alankaram is that Adiparashakti herself descends as Annapurna Devi to feed her children, reminding devotees that nothing is greater than satisfying hunger.

Deputy Speaker worships goddess

During the Dasara festivities, Assembly Deputy Speaker R Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, accompanied by his family, visited the temple to receive the Darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi. The Temple Executive Officer, VK Seena Naik, extended a warm welcome to the Speaker and facilitated the Darshan. Subsequently, Vedic Scholars bestowed blessings upon the Deputy Speaker’s family, and EO Naik presented them with a portrait.

Following this, hereviewed the arrangements made for the devotees and sought information regarding the queue lines. He expressed his appreciation to the NTR district administration, as well as to Endowments Department Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan and Temple EO VK Seena Naik for their efforts in providing the necessary facilities.

In the meantime, the district collector of NTR, Dr G Lakshmisha, along with Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, inspected the arrangements and enquired about the facilities offered by the temple.

The collector also reviewed the medical camp set up at the temple and conveyed his satisfaction regarding the staff operating there.

Priests perform Kumari, Suvasini pujas

As part of the ongoing Dasara Sarannavaratri festivities, priests performed the traditional Kumari Puja and Suvasini Puja at the Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam in Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday. These sacred rituals, observed during Navratri and Durga Puja in different parts of the country, honour the divine feminine power. Kumari Puja involves worshipping young, unmarried girls as embodiments of Goddess Durga, while Suvasini Puja venerates married women as manifestations of Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati. After the rituals, priests offered blessings to the girls and women, praying for prosperity, family well-being, and the removal of difficulties in their lives.