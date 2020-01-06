Trending :
If PoK merged in the country, JC Diwakar Reddy puts a condition on Party-switching

Union Home Minister Kishan Reddy visited who was on his visit in Anantapur on Monday has met the former MP and TDP senior leader JC Diwakar Reddy.

Union Home Minister Kishan Reddy visited who was on his visit in Anantapur on Monday has met the former MP and TDP senior leader JC Diwakar Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, JC made it clear that he would remain in TDP. However, he conveniently expressed his thought to jump into BJP, provided the centre acquires Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK). It is learnt that Diwakar Reddy has been making pro-BJP comments for some time now.

In the wake of inappropriate comments against the police where JC has to succumb to the cases is trying to get closer to BJP fold to escape cases. It is rumoured that he is in touch with the BJP leaders. On Sunday, JC met BJP national secretary Satyakumar at the Anandapuram R & B guest house.

With the TDP leaders are trying come under the BJP shade, the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Puriygella Raghuram has said that the Party is not a rehabilitation centre to protect themselves.

