IIT Tirupati gets Rs 2,313 cr under Phase B expansion

Tirupati: The Union government has approved an outlay of Rs 2,313 crore for strengthening infrastructure and academic capacity at the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati) under Phase B of its development.

Addressing a press conference at the campus on Thursday, IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana said that of the sanctioned amount, Rs 1,243 crore will be allocated for civil works, Rs 517 crore for furniture and equipment, and Rs 552 crore as recurring expenditure.

He said the budget allocation reflects the government’s continued commitment to positioning IIT Tirupati as a leading institution of national importance. The Director also noted that under Phase A, the Institute had already received Rs 1,444 crore, which supported the completion of civil infrastructure worth Rs 867.49 crore, procurement of furniture and equipment valued at Rs 224.26 crore, and recurring expenses of Rs 352.31 crore. The new phase will build on these foundations, driving the institute’s further growth.

Prof Satyanarayana underlined IIT Tirupati’s role in addressing critical national challenges through innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship. He said the institute is actively contributing to regional development, particularly through its collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government as the official knowledge partner for the Tirupati Spoke of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH).

Under the hub-and-spoke model, the Tirupati Spoke will function as a regional hub for startup incubation and MSME support, with backing from key industrial partners including Adani Group, Amara Raja Group, and Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd. IIT Tirupati will offer research support, mentorship, and tailored solutions to address local and national priorities.

IIT Tirupati recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Kia India. The five-year partnership (2025–2029), backed by an investment of Rs 35 crore, will promote research and training in advanced manufacturing, electric mobility, and sustainable automotive technologies.

“These strategic partnerships resonate with our mission to foster research excellence, develop industry-ready talent, and support India’s socio-economic growth,” said Prof Satyanarayana.