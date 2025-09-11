Illegal constructions on the rise in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Despite the state government's vision to transform Visakhapatnam into a key financial, IT, education, and tourism hub, a surge of illegal constructions across the city is casting a shadow over these ambitions. The proliferation of unauthorised buildings has raised serious concerns about the integrity and effectiveness of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC) Town Planning Department, with allegations of collusion between builders and corporation staff.

Sources indicate that the majority of new constructions in Visakhapatnam violate established norms, yet enforcement action remains minimal.

Critics point to the town planning department’s apparent reluctance to act, even when multi-story buildings are erected on narrow lanes less than ten feet wide. This inaction has led to a significant loss of revenue for the GVMC.

A former GVMC Commissioner, CM. Saikanth Varma, had previously initiated a weekly grievance redressal process to combat this issue. However, this system has proven to be largely ineffective. Officials are often accused of taking only symbolic action, such as drilling a few holes in a building's roof, which only briefly halts construction before it resumes.

The issue was highlighted recently when residents of Velampeta alerted City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi that an apartment building was visibly leaning and at risk of collapse. A police investigation confirmed the structural instability, which was a direct result of the building's non-compliance with construction regulations. Following this, GVMC and revenue officials evacuated the residents to a safer location.

Another alarming practice reported is that builders are allegedly advised by GVMC staff to complete the exterior whitewash of new buildings first, creating an appearance of legality, before finishing other pending, non-compliant works. This tactic is reportedly widespread, particularly in areas like Gopalapatnam.

The lack of accountability is further underscored by the fact that an unauthorised building is being constructed directly opposite the Zone VIII office, with no action taken against it.

When The Hans India contacted the Chief City Planner for data on unauthorised buildings, he claimed that no such records were available, reflecting a systemic failure in the town planning process.

The ongoing issue of illegal constructions not only jeopardises public safety but also undermines the city's planned development and results in substantial financial losses for the GVMC.