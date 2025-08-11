IMD forecast heavy rains at isolated places in AP

Vijayawada: The Meteorological Centre, Amaravati, on Sunday announced the weather forecast in Andhra Pradesh from August 11 to August 16 for six days. The Meteorological Centre stated that Meteorological Department of India (IMD) forecast of thunderstorm accompanied with lightening likely over NCAP & Yanam and SCAP.

Strong winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam SCAP and Rayalaseema on August 11.

The IMD forecast of heavy rains at isolated places in the State from August 12 to 16. On August 12, Heavy rain is likely at isolated places likely over NCAP& Yanam and SCAP. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightening likely over NCAP & Yanam and SCAP . Strong winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam SCAP and Rayalaseema.

Forecast on August 13: Heavy rain at isolated places likely over NCAP& Yanam and SCAP. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam SCAP and Rayalaseema.

Forecast on August 14: Heavy to Very Heavy rain at isolated places likely over NCAP & Yanam and SCAP. Heavy rain at isolated places likely over Rayalaseema Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

Forecast on August 15: Heavy to Very Heavy rain at isolated places likely over NCAP & Yanam and SCAP Heavy rain at isolated places likely over Rayalaseema.