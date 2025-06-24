Implement poll promises, YSRCP youth wing demands Naidu

Vizianagaram: Youth and student wing of YSR Congress Party organised a huge rally against the State government demanding implementation of all poll promises made during the election campaign by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

On Monday as per the call given by the party high command, the youth and student wings of the party organised protests in every Assembly constancy in the district and blamed the aliance government for totally back-stabbing the youth and students in many ways.

They said the TDP and Jana Sena leaders have made the youth and students to believe their words but after coming into power they have ditched the youth in all ways.

The leaders of the two parties have assured that if the coalition government was elected to power they will give regular job calendar to fill up posts in government departments and also provide unemployment dole for the educated youth till they get job, the YSRCP activists recalled.

They assured that the unemployed youth will be given Rs 3,000 per month towards unemployment dole but not even a single rupee is allotted in the budget, they pointed out. “It shows that Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have simply cheated the youth and unemployees,” they said.

Fee reimbursement scheme is also not being implemented in a proper way and hostel maintenance funds also not being released so far.

On the other side, the government has removed 2.6 lakh village and ward volunteers and pushed them into unemployment situation. The YSRCP youth wing leaders also criticised the State government for removing the jobs of ration door delivery van operators and pushing their families on roads. Before the dharna at the Collector’s office, they have organised a huge rally and later they handed over a memorandum to district revenue officer Srinivasa Murthy .