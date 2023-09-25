Increasing support for Naidu in the form of Post Cards

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Many sections of people, Telugu Desam Party activists, and fans are expressing their solidarity in various forms towards Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in a case related to skill development and is currently in remand in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.



As he is in remand in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, now all the attention of the state is focused here. Fans and leaders of the Telugu Desam Party have undertaken a massive programme of writing postcards and sending them to the jail address in support of Chandrababu Naidu. It got a large positive response from the public. Because of this, thousands of postcards in the name of Chandrababu Naidu are coming to the Central Jail every day. It has been seven days since this movement started. With this, thousands of letters are coming to the jail every day. Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party say that they will not be surprised if the number reaches lakhs in the next two days. TDP leaders say that people and party workers have written 7 lakh letters in support of Chandrababu. This flood of letters started as part of a massive public movement called "Babutho Nenu".

On September 18, letters in support of Chandrababu started arriving in the jail for the first time, an official said. On the 20th, 2150 letters were received. It was revealed that 6250 letters were received on the 21st and 8340 letters were received on the 22nd. 23,570 letters were received on the 23rd. Postal sources claim to send 50,000 letters to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail in the name of Chandrababu Naidu till Saturday evening. Apart from these, registered posts and speed posts are also delivered to the central prison.

The Telugu Desam Party leaders who say that the people of AP have written 7 lakh letters in support of Chandrababu Naidu are expressing their anger as to where they have all gone. It is alleged that the government is obstructing these letters to reach Chandrababu Naidu in crooked ways. Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantha Butchaiah Chowdary, Anaparthi former MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Rajanagaram Constituency party Incharge Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary and others were active in the postcard movement.

It is learned that they were questioned regarding the delivery of postcards at the Daavaipet postal office in Rajahmahendravaram. The leaders confirmed that only 50,000 letters had reached Chandrababu till now and asked what happened to the rest of the postcards. Meanwhile, as a huge number of letters are coming to the jail in the name of Chandrababu, an officer has been assigned from the jail to receive them. The TDP leaders revealed that the postal officials said that the officer came to the post office and took the letters.

The movement of these letters has become a problem for the prison staff with the daily receiving and moving of thousands of letters.