India int’l legal varsity to come up in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Thestate will soon house the prestigious India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), with admissions set to begin from the 2025–26 academic year. Education, IT, and electronics minister Nara Lokesh introduced the Private Universities (Amendment) Bill in Assembly on Wednesday, which was unanimously passed.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Lokesh said Governor Abdul Nazeer personally facilitated IIULER’s approval for the State, for which the Assembly extended gratitude. The university will be established in Amaravati, with associate institutions such as an arbitration centre, mediation and consultation centre for continuing legal education, and a judicial training centre.

Lokesh explained that the Private Universities (Amendment) Bill was designed to encourage global universities to come to the state. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for imposing impractical joint certification norms, which deterred private universities from entering the State. “By removing these barriers, we aim to attract world-class universities, boost research, develop the startup ecosystem, and introduce curricula aligned with local industry needs,” he said.

Drawing a parallel, Lokesh cited the Indian School of Business (ISB), which transformed Hyderabad after being brought there by Chandrababu Naidu. “Similarly, AP will compete with other states to attract top global institutions,” he added.

The minister also addressed the Assembly on education reforms, recalling his observations during the Yuva Galam padayatra in Kurnool, where he witnessed large-scale migration for work. He said the government prioritised Kurnool district, allocating the highest number of teaching posts there in the Mega DSC. “We are committed to strengthening government education and conducting DSC every year as directed by the Chief Minister. The Mega DSC is a matter of pride for the coalition government,” he said and assured that all reservations, including sports quota, were implemented transparently.

The Assembly also approved Lokesh’s proposal to organise a Children’s Assembly on November 26, the Constitution Day. “This will help children understand legislative processes, instill awareness of both rights and responsibilities, and bring about the societal change we aspire for,” Lokesh added.