Indian silk gallery expo showcases weaving heritage

Vijayawada: The Indian Silk Gallery Expo, a showcase of the country’s artistic and cultural legacy in weaving, was inaugurated here on Saturday at the A Convention Centre. The event, which aims to support handloom weavers and promote silk artistry, was officially opened by Kesineni Janaki Lakshmi, spouse of Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath.
During the inauguration, Janaki Lakshmi emphasised the special place silk holds in Indian traditions. She highlighted that the expo serves as a vital platform for weavers to directly sell their creations, offering consumers high-quality products at more affordable prices than what is typically found in the market.
“This expo brings together a magnificent array of artistic textiles on a single platform,” she stated, listing a variety of renowned silk types, including Benarasi, West Bengal Boutique Items, Tussar Kanta, Chanderi, Kota, Rajkot Patola, Gadwal, Kalamkari, Kanchipuram, Venkatagiri, and Uppada Jamdani.
The exhibition, organised with the support of the Central Handloom and Textiles Department, showcases exquisite designs from 14 different weaving clusters across the country. Janaki Lakshmi encouraged the public to take advantage of this unique opportunity to support local artisans.
Indian Silk Gallery Expo brand ambassador P Deepika and woman entrepreneur Sajja Manjula, Y Srinivasa Rao, a retired deputy director of the Central Silk Board and organiser of the expo and others also participated.