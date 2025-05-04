Industries key to employment generation: Collector Sumit Kumar

Palamaner (Chittoor District): Establishment of industries is the only sustainable route to large-scale employment generation, said Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar. He was speaking at a one-day workshop held in Gangavaram mandal of Palamaner constituency, aimed at women from self-help groups (SHGs) with tailoring experience from Palamaner, Gangavaram, Peddapanjani, and Baireddipalle regions.

The workshop was conducted in collaboration with Eastman Exports, a Tirupur-based garment company from Tamil Nadu, which is exploring the possibility of setting up operations in Palamaner.

Addressing the workshop, Collector Sumit Kumar underlined that discussions have already been held in V Kota and Chittoor to assess the feasibility of setting up Eastman Exports in Palamaner. If established, the unit could provide employment to anywhere between 2,000 and 4,000 people in and around Palamaner. He further stated that if SHG women can demonstrate the willingness and ability to work for eight hours a day in the garment sector, the company management is ready to move forward.

A preliminary survey has identified about 1,200 SHG women in the area with tailoring skills. Their contact details have been collected, and their expertise will be evaluated to facilitate job placements through the proposed garment unit.Palamaner MLA N Amarnath Reddy, who also participated in the event, said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to transforming every woman into an entrepreneur. He noted that several garment industries have already been brought to Palamaner, V Kota, and Kuppam as part of this mission. He expressed confidence that establishing such industries across the state will not only empower women financially but also contribute to the growth of the state’s GDP.

Others who attended the workshop include DRDA PD Sridevi, Eastman Exports Global Clothing Pvt. Ltd. CEO Ritesh Kumar, General Manager Moyuddin, DIC AD Venkata Reddy, APIIC Manager Ismail, Palamaner Municipal Commissioner NV Ramana Reddy, among others.