Infosys Foundation to hold skill-up workshop at SITAM

Vizianagaram: SITAM Engineering College, Gajularega and Infosys Foundation launched a two-week skill up workshop. The workshop will provide training in a variety of topics, including communication skills, email writing, finance for non-finance, introduction to AI, planning and prioritising, interview skills, building profile, and people management.

Satyam Chaurasia, a trainer from the foundation, announced that all participating students will receive an Infosys Skill Up certificate upon completion of the training. Nazia, Rajesh, and Manoj will participate as trainers. Majji Sashibhushana Rao, Director of SITAM College, encouraged the students to avail the opportunity.

DV Rama Murthy, Principal of the college, stressed that students will greatly benefit from the training.