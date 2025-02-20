INSV Tarini enters Port Stanley

Visakhapatnam : The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini entered Port Stanley on February 18, completing the third and most challenging phase of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, a pioneering expedition showcasing the resilience, courage and skill of the Indian Navy’s women officers.

The expedition marks a significant milestone in the vessel’s journey of circumnavigating the globe. During the phase, the vessel experienced three cyclones, while passing through Point Nemo, known as the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility. Also, they passed through the treacherous waters of Drake Passage before crossing the Cape Horn.

The Navika Sagar Parikrama initiative underscores the Indian Navy’s commitment towards strengthening gender empowerment and maritime excellence.

The expedition, crewed by two naval women officers Lt Commander Dilna K and Lt Commander Roopa A, aims to promote ocean sailing, self-reliance and India’s rich maritime heritage.

Their experiences serve as an inspiration for young aspirants, encouraging greater participation of women in maritime and defence sectors.

INSV Tarini embarked on its ambitious journey from Goa, India, navigating challenging sea conditions across the Indian, Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The vessel’s safe arrival at Port Stanley is a demonstration of India’s growing maritime reach and commitment towards fostering global goodwill through naval diplomacy.

The team is expected to engage in interactions with the local community, sharing insights about their voyage.

Following its stop in Port Stanley, INSV Tarini will continue its expedition, sailing through to Cape Town before returning to India. The expedition reinforces the spirit of adventure, resilience and India’s focus on enhancing global maritime cooperation.