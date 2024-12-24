Inter exam fee last date extended

Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has extended the last date for payment of Interme-diate Public Examinations fee with a fine of Rs 3,000 from December 24 to December 31 un-der the Tatkal scheme.

The students appearing for the Intermediate first year, second year, private and regular and students studying vocational courses would have to pay IPE-March-2025 fee with a fine of Rs 3,000. The board secretary Dr Krithika Shukla issued orders to the effect.

The BIE urged the students to avail the opportunity provided by the board and made it clear that there will be no further extension of last date for payment of examination fee.