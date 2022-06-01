Internet services to be restored in 3 mandals in Konaseema district

Amalapuram(Konaseema District): Internet services, which were suspended for the last one week in violence-hit Konaseema district, would be restored from Tuesday midnight.

It should be noted here that the State government has proposed to rename Konaseema district after Dr BR Ambedkar. Opposing the proposal, some people organised a massive agitation on May 24 demanding retention of the original name of Konaseema district. After a large scale violence erupted in the district, internet services were suspended in 15 mandals including Amalapuram, Ambajipeta, Kothapeta, P Gannavaram, Jaggampeta, Mukkamala, Mummidivaram, Ravulaplem, Dindi and others in the district. Several went to Tallarevu, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Yanam to avail internet services and stayed in lodges and temporary shelters to do work.

Particularly, students appearing for competitive exams, businessmen and employees, who depend on banking services, are the worst sufferers. Mobile communication also been affected because of the snapping of signals. People are eagerly awaiting the restoration of internet services so that that they can carry their regular transactions.

In village and ward secretariats, all works were suspended. A few volunteers in the secretariats have been taking thumb impression of the beneficiaries at Godavari river bank as there are signals.

Eluru Range DIG G Pala Raju said that entire Amalapuram is under police control and peace is restored. Stating that search is on to nab other accused involved in violent acts, he said cops will catch them by evening and send them to remand. Rowdy elements are responsible for the attacks and they would be booked soon, he added.

The DIG exhorted youth and students not to fall in the trap of anti-social elements and ruin their bright career. District Superintendent of Police KSSV Subba Reddy told The Hans India that three mandals will receive internet service from Tuesday night. And later other mandals also will get internet services. The SP said that heavy police deployment will continue in the areas. Seven persons were taken into custody on Tuesday, he informed.