Internship mandatory for arts courses: JC R Kurmanath

Nellore: Joint Collector R Kurmanath informed that every arts student studying graduate course should complete internship from this year and the CM is formally starting the programme from September 14. Holding a meeting with the officials here on Thursday, he said the programme was aimed to improve skills among students in arts courses.

Kurmanath said 9,221 students were pursuing in 49-degree colleges in the district and they should inevitably undergo the mandatory internship. The students should search for industrial or other organisations for internship related to their subjects, he added. They should finalise the institution for internship before September 10 and the colleges should mention the details on website.