INTUC extend solidarity with Anganwadi workers strike

INTUC leader Puli Sriramulu expressed solidarity with the Anganwadi's strike for the last 30 days.

INTUC leader Puli Sriramulu expressed solidarity with the Anganwadi's strike for the last 30 days. Saying that the implementation of ESMA Act on Anganwadis who are child laborers is outrageous. Puli Sriramulu demanded that the application of ESMA Act should be withdrawn and the demands of justice should be fulfilled.

