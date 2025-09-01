iPhone unit to put Kuppam on global map

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh’s ambitionof emerging as a key iPhone manufacturing hub received a major push after Hindalco Industries announced plans to invest Rs 586 crore in an aluminium extrusion unit at Kuppam in Chittoor district. The project, designed to supply aluminium chassis for Apple’s iPhones, is expected to generate over 600 jobs in the coming years.

The proposal was cleared at the 10th meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) held in Amaravati recently. The facility, targeted to commence production by March 2027, is being seen as a milestone in India’s drive to localise critical iPhone components such as chassis and PCBs under the ‘Make in India’ campaign. This project will integrate Kuppam into the global iPhone supply chain and transform the socio-economic landscape of the region.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who visited Kuppam on Saturday, mentioned the Hindalco’s initiative and highlighted that a comprehensive blueprint for the development of Rayalaseema is ready and reiterated his resolve to turn his home constituency into a global industrial destination.

Officials said the Hindalco project falls under the AP Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy 2025-30, making it eligible for incentives including subsidised land. Sources added that land allotments and other formalities are being finalised, with the foundation stone likely to be laid within the next few months.

Kuppam’s strategic location is a major advantage for the project. Situated at the tri-junction of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the town is just 120 km from Bengaluru’s Devanahalli, where Apple’s contract manufacturer Foxconn has recently begun producing the iPhone 17. Its proximity to both Bengaluru and Chennai - two of South India’s largest industrial hubs - makes it a natural choice for an emerging electronics cluster.

For Naidu, who has been representing Kuppam in the Assembly for the eighth consecutive term, industrialisation of the constituency has been a long-term priority. Over the years, the CM has overseen the signing of several MoUs aimed at bringing investments in both agriculture-linked sectors and high-tech industries. The Hindalco project, he believes, will accelerate job creation and usher in transformative change for the backward region.

The Chief Minister is reportedly making strong efforts to bring Apple’s iPhone manufacturing giant Foxconn to Andhra Pradesh. While Foxconn already operates an assembly unit at Sri City, as well as facilities in Sriperumbudur and Bengaluru, the company is now planning to set up a large-scale ‘Foxconn City’ dedicated to iPhone production. With this mega project on the horizon, several states are competing to attract the investment.

The aluminium extrusion facility is being positioned not merely as a local manufacturing unit but as a global gateway that will put Kuppam on the international map. State officials emphasised that once the plant goes operational, it will be among the few facilities outside China to supply raw materials for iPhone chassis - a development that strengthens India’s role in Apple’s global supply chain.