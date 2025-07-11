Irrigation projects in AP and Telangana overflows amid rains

Projects across the Telugu states are grappling with significant flooding as a result of heavy rainfall in upstream regions, leading to sustained high water levels in the Krishna and Godavari rivers. The recent deluge has caused numerous irrigation projects to reach their full capacity.

At the Tungabhadra Dam, which is experiencing substantial inflows, the situation remains critical. With the dam currently registering an inflow of 42,290 cusecs and an outflow of 40,231 cusecs, authorities have opened 11 gates to manage water release downstream. The dam's full water level is set at 1,633 feet, with the current level at 1,624.86 feet.

The Sunkesula Project in Kurnool district has also reached its full capacity, with officials releasing water to the Srisailam reservoir via 13 gates. The Sunkesula reservoir has a total capacity of 1.20 TMC and currently holds 0.68 TMC.

Srisailam Dam continues to see heavy inflow, prompting operational adjustments to manage water levels. Presently, three gates are being raised by 10 feet to release water downstream. The inflow into the Srisailam reservoir is recorded at 148,696 cusecs, with an outflow slightly higher at 148,734 cusecs. The reservoir's maximum capacity is 215 TMC, with the current storage level at 203 TMC; the water level stands at 882.80 feet against a full capacity level of 885 feet.

The release of water from the Srisailam project has contributed to flooding in the Nagarjunasagar project, which is now receiving an inflow of 118,167 cusecs while managing an outflow of 5,612 cusecs. Currently, the water level in the Nagarjunasagar reservoir is at 543.60 feet, significantly below the full level of 590 feet.

Additionally, the Kadem project in Nirmal district is encountering severe flooding, prompting officials to open one gate for water release. The project's maximum level is 700 feet, with the current level at 693 feet, reflecting an inflow of 4,433 cusecs and an outflow of 4,346 cusecs.

As the situation evolves, officials continue to monitor water levels closely to mitigate the impact of the floods in the region.