ISRO successfully launches largest rocket with 36 satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday scripted yet another history after its LVM3 rocket successfully placed 36 satellites of UK-based OneWeb group company into intended orbits. The 43.5-metre tall rocket blasted off at prefixed time at 9 am today, from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, about 135 km from Chennai, at the end of a 24.30 hour countdown. This is the second dedicated mission for NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation. ISRO had signed an agreement with Network Access Associates Ltd, United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) for the launch of 72 satellites into Low-Earth orbits (LEO).





The first batch of 36 satellites of OneWeb Group company were launched on October 23, 2022 by ISRO. OneWeb is a global communication network powered from space, enabling connectivity for governments and businesses. Soon after the take-off, the rocket sequentially deployed the satellites into multiple orbits. hile the first set of 16 satellites were injected, it was announced that the remaining satellites would be placed into the intended orbits. ISRO said, "LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission is accomplished. All 36 OneWeb Gen-1 Satellites injected into the intended orbits."





"In its sixth consecutive successful flight, LVM3 carried 5,805 kgs of payload to Low Earth Orbit," the space agency said in its official social media account. ISRO chairman S Somanath congratulated NSIL, ISRO and OneWeb for the successful launch of LVM3-M3-OneWeb India-2 Mission. "As we know today the first 16 satellites of the series are already placed into the right orbit. And now it has gone into the far south of the Earth and we will be getting confirmation of the remaining spacecraft separation soon once the onboard storage data is acquired by our Indian ground stations." he said addressing the scientists and guests at the Mission Control Centre.





The launch was the 18th for OneWeb Group company while for ISRO, it would be the second mission in 2023 after the successful launch of SSLV/D2-EOS07 mission undertaken in February. "Till now, based on the observations, the vehicle has done extremely well, it went up to the right orbit and placed spacecraft at the right orbit and also with very minimal disturbances to it." Somanath noted. Somanath expressed gratitude to NSIL for the support and for the confidence that OneWeb India team reposed in ISRO for building this rocket.