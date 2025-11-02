Isro team prays at Tirumala ahead of CMS-03 launch

Tirumala: Ahead of launching of the LVMS-M5/CMS-03 Mission, a team Isro scientist led by its chairman Narayanan offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara seeking his blessings for the successful launch of the satellite.

Temple officials welcomed to the scientists and arranged darshan. Later, the scientists placed a model of the satellite at the feet of the deity praying for success.

Speaking to media persons outside the temple after the darshan, Narayana said the LVM3 launch vehicle is scheduled to launch the CMS-03 communication satellite in its 5th operational flight LVM3-M5 on November 2 at 5.26 pm.

CMS-03 is a multiband communication satellite, largest heavier 4,400 kg will be the heaviest communication satellite to launch to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). He said this is the heaviest satellite ever tried by Isro to place in geo orbit.