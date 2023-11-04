IT sleuths conduct raids on Real estate firm in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The Income Tax raids in Tirupati have caused a stir. It is learned that the IT sleuths have conducted the raids on Real Estate firm, including the office of its Chairman and at the houses of relatives associated with the group.



The searches are being carried out based on information suggesting that assets may exceed declared income. IT officials have seized phones belonging to chairman and his family members and are currently examining the documents obtained.

Meanwhile, the searches of houses belonging to Congress leaders and their relatives in Telangana, which began on Thursday morning, have extended till the night. It has been reported that the residence of senior Congress leader and former minister Kunduru Janareddy and his son Jayaveer were inspected on Thursday night. These inspections are said to be part of routine procedures, during which some documents were examined by IT officials.

On Thursday, IT officials also conducted raids on the houses, villas, and farmhouses of Kitchannagari Lakshmareddy (KLR), the Congress MLA candidate for Ranga Reddy district's Maheshwaram constituency. They also searched the houses of Badangpet mayor and PCC leader Chigurintha Parijata Narsimha Reddy, as well as their relatives and followers in Balapur. On Friday, another inspection took place at KLR's residence and offices.