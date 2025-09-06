Jagan elevated education through transformative reforms: YSRCP

Guntur: YSR Congress Party marked Teachers’ Day with fervent celebrations at its central office in Tadepalli on Friday, honoring former President and Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

Party leaders paid tributes to his national service and extended warm wishes to all teachers. They also offered respects to portraits of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Party State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy asserted that Teachers’ Day inspires societal progress, where teachers, after parents, shape individuals as true guides. He emphasised that society must honor them genuinely, as education moulds future generations. Reddy highlighted how late YS Rajasekhara Reddy advanced education, with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy elevating it further through transformative reforms. MLC and party general secretary Lella Appireddy stated that Radhakrishnan’s societal services are indescribable, with YSR and Jagan believing education drives change. Jagan’s Nadu-Nedu modernised schools, but today’s system is regrettably limited to textbooks. The YSR family sustains teacher reverence, urging them as societal compasses, fostering values. Appireddy expressed confidence in Jagan’s 2029 return as CM to govern per stakeholders’ inputs. The event honored outstanding teachers from various districts. MLCs Kalpalatha Reddy, Kakumanu Rajasekhar, Ankireddy Narayana Murthy, Putta Sivashankar, YSR Teachers’ Federation leader Jalireddy were present.