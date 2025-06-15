Jagan flayed for making ‘baseless allegations’ against HRD Min

Vijayawada: Minister for BC Welfare S Savitha said that while women and their children were happy receiving money under Talliki Vandanam scheme, former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP leaders were making baseless allegations on HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on implementation of Talliki Vandanam scheme.

She challenged Jagan Mohan Reddy that she was ready to resign to her post, if the allegations were true and questioned whether he was ready to resign from Pulivendula MLA seat.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP party office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, the Minister said the NDA government decided to credit money under Talliki Vandanam scheme irrespective of number of children in a family. Over 67 lakh students were getting the benefit under the scheme. The State government was crediting Rs 13,000 each to mothers accounts and spending balance Rs 2,000 towards improviding infrastructure in concerned schools.

The Minister said parents were happy over receiving Talliki Vandanam amount and cited examples of Anjanappa and Eswaramma of Parigi town of Penugonda constituency who received Rs 65000 towards their five children.

She said in Roddam village. another family rececived Rs 52.000 for their four children. She said the NDA govt was spending additional Rs 4,551 crore than the YSRCP government towards Talliki Vandanam scheme.

The Minister said that the NDA government has been giving top priority for education and distributed school kits each worth Rs 2,279 to students under Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidya Mitra scheme immediately after the reopening of schools.

The Minister alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was also trying to create hurdles for Mega DSC and his partymen filed 24 cases.