Jagan’s visit a grand success despite police repressive measures

Tirupati: Despite police repressive measures, restrictions and obstacles, farmers turned out in big numbers proving ex-CM and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Bangarupalyam on Wednesday was a thumping success, said senior party leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. “Notices were issued to our leaders, direct and indirect threats were also given to deter people attending the meeting of Jagan Mohan Reddy who came to reassure mango farmers who were facing unprecedented crisis due to lack of remunerative price to mangoes,” Karunakar Reddy said at a media conference here.

He said the YSRCP president’s visit has succeeded in bringing pressure on the government to do justice to mango farmers.

Reddy alleged that though the government declared a support price of Rs 4 per kg of mangoes to farmers not even single rupee was paid to them, he alleged and vowed that the YSRCP will continue its fight till the mango farmers get fair price. Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Chevireddy Harshith Reddy were present.