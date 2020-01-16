Jan 17 is last date for receiving grievances from farmers in Amaravati

Amaravati: The time given to the Amaravati farmers for receiving the grievances will end on Friday. Majority of farmers are opposing the government on the decision of three capitals. Some of them say that the time given to farmers is insufficient to take their opinions. Government asked to submit grievances between January 14 to 17, in which there are three holidays. That means, farmers can give their complaints only one day.

The actions of the High-power committee in asking the objections of more than 28,000 farmers with a short notice of 4 days, elucidate the malicious intent, the farmers criticised. A section of farmers also observed that when the CRDA intended to take lands the government conducted Grama Sabhas, but there was no such move from government now.

K Anil Kumar, a farmer at the Amaravati explained, "the High Power Committee invited public at large to give suggestions and recommendations for the consideration of the committee for the development of the AP although the invitation of the committee is not clear with regard to which the suggestions have been sought, however having regard to the same I have given recommendations for the development of the capital city and also the State".

Another farmer, Aluri Srinivasa Rao said that, CRDA invited us to surrender our lands under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) for the developed reconstituted plots in the world class capital city, which will be constructed in accordance to notified Master andInfrastructure plans. The lands were taken after passing a unanimous resolution in AP Assembly.

The government and the CRDA notified Land Use Master Plan for Amaravati capital city on February 22, 2016 after considering objections on the draft plan.

Another farmer from Amaravati region observed that the state government allocated around 1300 acrs of land to various institutions in the CRDA, assuring them the capital to be developed here.

D Ramana, another farmer said, a total of Rs 41,678 crores worth works has been grounded and the works were in their full phase, the CRDA laid Raft foundation for all the government complexes. But at this juncture, the government stopped all the developmental activities without according any reason and now established this committee to review the finalised plans which has already crystallised all our rights, he added.

He said that CRDA is under an obligation to handover the developed reconstituted plots in the capital city with all the LPS andTrunk infrastructure within the period prescribed. However without completing the development of the infrastructure including trunk and LPS infrastructure, the CRDA and the state government stopped the developmental activities. He added that with the unjust motives of the few handling the Government are resulting in loss of livelihood of all the stakeholders.
























