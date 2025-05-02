Joint raids conducted by AP and Odisha excise wing

Vizianagaram: In a significant joint operation targeting illicit liquor manufacturing and smuggling along the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha border, the Excise Departments of both states conducted a series of well-coordinated raids in remote forested areas.

This operation was supervised by Assistant Commissioner P. Ramachandra Rao and Excise Superintendent P Sreenathudu of Vizianagaram. The raids took place on Thursday in the villages of Atthigida, Chinabankidi, and Eguvabadda in Odisha, focusing on high-density illicit brewing zones deep within the state’s forest regions.

During the raids, officials destroyed 10,800 litres of fermented jaggery wash, the primary raw material for illicit liquor production. They also seized 40 litres of illicitly distilled liquor and confiscated 200 kilograms of black jaggery, along with 40 kilograms of ammonia. The excise officials filed two cases, detaining several suspects, and a further investigation is underway.

The operation involved a total of 19 officers from the Andhra Pradesh Excise Department and 8 officers from the Odisha Excise Department. Assistant Commissioner P Ramachandra Rao and Excise Superintendent P Sreenathudu stated that they will not tolerate illegal activities or the trafficking of ganja and other sedatives into the border districts from Odisha.