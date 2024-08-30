Live
- Tirupati: Rally held on National Sports Day
- PDSU demands probe into alleged corruption by former Dr YSRAFU Registrar
- HC grants temporary relief to Shivakumar
- 50,000 for 10 GPA in SSC exams: Minister Komatireddy
- Tata transport vehicle donated to TTD
- Three Ministers Visit Mulugu District: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka's Tour
- Governor visits Kolanupaka temple
- Doctors remove cricket ball-sized hairball from 8-year-old’s stomach
- Loan Apps Claim Another Life in Karimnagar
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in Andhra Pradesh as Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal Intensifies
Just In
JSP netas appreciate govt initiatives for Rayalaseema development
Highlights
Kadapa: Jana Sena Party leader Boggula Gurappa Naidu highlighted the steps taken by the State government for the development of Rayalaseema during a...
Kadapa: Jana Sena Party leader Boggula Gurappa Naidu highlighted the steps taken by the State government for the development of Rayalaseema during a press meet at the party office here on Thursday. He discussed the region’s industrial growth, creation of new jobs and measures to reduce unemployment.
Gurappa Naidu expressed satisfaction with the government’s investments and initiatives, including allocation of Rs 2,130 crore for industrial development at Orvakal, creation of 55,000 jobs, and an additional Rs 2,600 crore for the growth of small and medium enterprises. He noted that these efforts would significantly address the unemployment issues in Rayalaseema. Party leaders Ashok Reddy, Naveen and others were also present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS