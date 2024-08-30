  • Menu
JSP netas appreciate govt initiatives for Rayalaseema development

JSP leader B Gurappa Naidu speaking at a press meet in Kadapa on Thrusday
Kadapa: Jana Sena Party leader Boggula Gurappa Naidu highlighted the steps taken by the State government for the development of Rayalaseema during a press meet at the party office here on Thursday. He discussed the region’s industrial growth, creation of new jobs and measures to reduce unemployment.

Gurappa Naidu expressed satisfaction with the government’s investments and initiatives, including allocation of Rs 2,130 crore for industrial development at Orvakal, creation of 55,000 jobs, and an additional Rs 2,600 crore for the growth of small and medium enterprises. He noted that these efforts would significantly address the unemployment issues in Rayalaseema. Party leaders Ashok Reddy, Naveen and others were also present.

