Jyestabhishekam commences

Tirupati: The annual three-day Jyestabhishekam festival commenced at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Sunday.

Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsava Murthis of Sri Govindaraja Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi at Kalyana Mandapam in the morning. Later, special pujas were performed to the Kavachams followed by Kavachaadhivasam.

In the evening, the deities blessed devotees during a grand procession on Tiruchi along the four Mada streets.

HH Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, Dy EO VR Shanthi, AEO Munikrishna Reddy, temple priests, and other officials were present.