Kadapa: CBI steps up probe into YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder

Kadapa: The CBI intensified the probe into murder case of former minister and brother of late chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, YS Vivekananda Reddy on Sunday.

A 14-member CBI team divided into two batches and continued the probe in Pulivendula and Kadapa Central Prison. It may be noted that CBI continued to question one Yerragangi Reddy, a close associate of slain leader for 4th consecutive day on Sunday.

There were allegations that all transactions related to the properties and other activities of Vivekananda Reddy has been conducted under keen knowledge of Yerra Gangi Reddy. Earlier Special Investigation Team officials also recommended him for Narco Analysis Tests(NAT) in Gujarat and recorded his version.

According to the highly sources, the probe related to the murder of Vivekananda Reddy might be concluded in a day or two as the CBI is keen on completing the investigation this time.

Meanwhile tension prevailed in Pulivendula after the slain leader's daughter YS Sunitha met Kadapa SP K K N Anburajan stating there was threat to her life and family members.