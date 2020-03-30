Kakinada: 1,500 families isolated after 2 test positive for coronavirus

Kakinada: Two more persons in East Godavari district tested positive for Covid- 19 on Monday in addition to the one earlier in the district. The two patients belong to Rajamahendravaram and Bankpet in Kakinada respectively.



According to official sources, 19 persons went to New Delhi for prayers out of which 15 persons got down at Rajamahendravaram and four at Samalkot on their return journey. The medical and health officials took blood samples of these persons and sent them for testing, in which two were tested positive. Both were admitted to Kakinada Government General Hospital Isolation ward. Bankpet, Ragampet, Chinnarellipet and Majestic Street area in the 34th division of Kakinada was cordoned off on Monday after a 39-year-old man was diagnosed with Covid 19, and 1,500 families living within radius of the victim's house were asked to stay in isolation for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the authorities declared the Bankpet as containment zone. Nearly 1,500 houses are in the zone and all residents have been asked to stay put at their homes. However, the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) would supply all the essential commodities to them in this quarantine period. Already, a youngster belonging to Rajamahendravaram is recovering at the GGH.

Meanwhile, district collector Muralidhar Reddy and superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi inspected the zone along with officials and asked the people to stay in their homes as it was designated as buffer zone.